Rangers honor cops who got kids to safety on deadly morning

The Broadway Blueshirts gave two men in blue a hero’s welcome during Sunday’s game against the L.A. Kings in Madison Square Garden.

The N.Y. Rangers named 68th Precinct officers Frank Ingebrethsen and Hector Santini “Community Heroes” for their actions during last month’s deadly U-Haul rampage through Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Sunset Park. The quick-thinking cops drove to Bay Ridge Prep Lower & Middle Schools at 8101 Ridge Blvd. – where Open Streets was in session – and got kids and staffers to safety.

Police officers Hector Santini and Frank Ingebrethsen get a standing ovation in Madison Square Garden.

Rangers legend Ron Greschner gave the officers personalized jerseys and the Garden crowd stood and cheered.

“When a man was driving a U-Haul in a deadly rampage in Brooklyn on February 13th, Officers Santini & Ingebrethsen didn’t think twice about jumping into action, clearing dozens of elementary students playing in the streets,” the NYPD tweeted. “Today, the @NYRangers honor them for their heroic efforts.”

The officers clear the street outside Bay Ridge Prep Feb. 13. Photos courtesy of NYPD Twitter

Cops charged Weng Sor, 62, with one count of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder for the civilians he allegedly hit. A police officer in a patrol car was also hurt.