Trio sought in string of violent robberies

Cops are looking for three males suspected of committing a string of violent robberies in Sunset Park.

On Feb. 15 at 3:50 a.m., the suspects allegedly stole a 62-year-old man’s phone and lunchbox on Eighth Avenue and 41st Street. The victim was punched several times and was treated at Maimonides Medical Center.

On March 7 at 4:40 a.m., they allegedly knocked down a 68-year-old man and stole cash and credit cards on Eighth Avenue and 57th Street.

On March 11 at 5:20 a.m., they allegedly punched a 69-year-old man and took his phone on Seventh Avenue and 61st Street. EMS treated the victim for head injuries.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.