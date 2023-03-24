Work proceeds on long-delayed residential building

After a long delay going back four years, work on the new six-story, mixed-use building on the southwest corner of Fourth Avenue and 76th Street seems to be proceeding nicely. In 2019, the large Victorian building that housed the Bay Ridge Masonic Club and later Grace Nursery School was taken down so the new apartment complex could be built.

The construction site on Fourth Avenue and 76th Street.

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Ted General

According to a Brooklyn Eagle story, at the time of the demolition, plans for the site included 15,210 square feet for resident space and 4,260 square feet for community facilities, with a penthouse on top. The architect is Gerald J. Calierdo. A sign on the property fence says the building will be completed by winter 2023. The photo we took from the fence was marked up by a graffiti vandal.



The defaced rendering of the new building.

***

Congratulations to Bill Guarinello, who will be heraldedas “The Champion of HeartShare” at the HeartShareSpring Gala on March 29 at 6 p.m. at Cipriani, 55 Wall St.

Guarinello recently retired after serving 52 years as president and CEO of HeartShare Human Services of New York. He started out as a social worker for the former Catholic Guardian Society, which was later renamed HeartShare. He is also the president of Community Board 11 and the Fort Hamilton Citizens’ Action Committee.

For tickets, call Mario Principato at 718-422-3213.