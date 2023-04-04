Commemorating Irish independence here

Prior to the start of last month’s 28th annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and after a Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, members of the Parade Committee assembled on the front lawn of the church to mark the 107th anniversary of the Easter Rising (a/k/a Easter Rebellion) in Ireland. They memorialized the historic event that took place in 1916 during Easter Week when men, women and children died fighting for Irish freedom from British rule.

The memorial wreath at the monument’s base.

Each year since 2016, when a granite stone was installed at the Bay Ridge site, the Parade Committee has placed a memorial wreath at the base of the stone and a member of the St. Patrick’s clergy has blessed it. In addition to a large Celtic cross and a string of shamrocks, the inscription on the monument reads, “We commemorate and honor the 100th Anniversary of the men, women and children who gave their lives for the Republic of Ireland in the 1916 Easter Rising.”

The inscription on the monument.

Among the participants at this year’s proceedings were Rev. Michael Falci, Pastor Rev. Brian Dowd, Parade President Richard O’Mara, Grand Marshal Justice Matthew D’Emic and the Clann Eireann Pipe Band.

At the initial 2016 dedication, the Irish consul general, along with Grand Marshal James McHugh and Parade President Frankie Mara, participated with Msgr. Michael Hardiman (then pastor of St. Patrick’s) in blessing the stone.

The Clann Eireann Pipers play at the ceremony.

State Sen. Marty Golden, who was also present at the time, said, “As an Irish-American, I am proud of our rich history and the struggles that we have endured, God bless. These challenges have made the Irish resilient and strong. God bless Ireland, God bless the U.S.A., and God bless each and every one of us in our community.”

***

On Friday, May 12, the Fort Hamilton H.S. Alumni Association will induct the late Paul Jabara, Class of 1965, into the school’s Hall of Fame. Jabara won an Academy Award for Best Song for “Last Dance” and was also a singer and actor.