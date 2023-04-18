Cyclones take bumpy road trip to Carolina

After a successful home stand to open the season against the Jersey Shore Blue Claws, the 2-1 Brooklyn Cyclones headed to Winston-Salem, N.C., for their first six-game road trip. Coincidently, Winston-Salem once hosted a Brooklyn Dodgers minor league team in 1938. However, the location proved to be anything but friendly to a returning Brooklyn team.

Despite their good showing at home, the Cyclones lost four out of their first five games in the Tar Heel State and were bested offensively by the Dash, a Chicago White Sox South Atlantic League affiliate. Although Brooklyn was able to put up good offensive numbers, the team won just one game, in which outfielder Stanley Consuegra hit two home runs for the 8-3 victory.

This season the Cyclones have two of the New York Mets’ top prospects returning to the team who were instrumental in Brooklyn’s second-half surge to the 2022 playoffs. As the Mets’ No. 4 minor league prospect, Dominican outfielder Alex Ramirez returns to patrol center field, while fellow countryman Consuegra, No. 31 on the prospect chart, returns to play right field.

During the road trip both players contributed significantly on offense with Consuegra hitting his first three home runs over the course of four games to now lead the team. He also leads with 10 RBIs.