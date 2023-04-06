Ramadan lights installed along Fifth Avenue

Lights have again been placed along Fifth Avenue to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.

This year’s expanded displays include lighting on signs and lanterns and custom-made skyline decals from 65th to 85th Street.

The displays were provided with support from the City Council, Borough President Antonio Reynoso and an NYC Small Business Service grant.

“This positive impact on the community and promotion of diversity and inclusion has been incredible to witness,” said Fifth Avenue BID President Essa Masoud at a press conference March 30. “We hope to continue this tradition and spread the joy of Ramadan to even more cities around the world.”

The conference included Councilmember Justin Brannan, community leaders, and organizations such as the Arab American Association of New York, the Yemeni American Merchants Association, the Islamic Society of Bay Ridge and the Arab American Federation.

“Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge is a significant commercial center for Brooklyn’s Muslim community, and the Ramadan lighting display is a perfect way to show solidarity with the business community located there,” said Randy Peers, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.