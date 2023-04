The 55-year-old man who was mugged last week on 13th Avenue and 73rd Street has died.

John Sarquiz was beaten unconscious and robbed outside Dean Mini Market at 7:45 p.m. on March 29, cops said. He died April 3 in NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

Sarquiz grew up in Sunset Park and graduated from Our Lady of Perpetual Help, according to the Daily News.

Cops said the mugger wore a gray sweatshirt, light blue jeans, a light blue cap and black and white sneakers.