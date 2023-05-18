Creep gropes woman on D train

A man groped a 28-year-old woman on the D train April 18.

The train was near 36th Street at 6:30 p.m. when the man squeezed the woman’s buttocks, cops said. He fled to another train when they reached the station. The woman was unhurt.

Cops said the suspect is 40 to 45 years old, 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds, with a light complexion. He was wearing a blue coat over a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and black sneakers and was carrying a black bookbag and a light blue shopping bag with pink handles.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.