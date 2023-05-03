Fire damages New Utrecht Ave. catering hall

A four-alarm fire swept through Paradise Manor, Oneg Caterers on New Utrecht Avenue and 58th Street May 2.

The blaze started at 7:06 p.m. on the first floor of the three-story building and spread to an adjacent commercial building, FDNY said.

Photos by Loudlabs News NYC



Around 180 firefighters and EMS personnel rushed to the scene. The flames were under control by 9:37 p.m.

FDNY Chief Kevin Woods said no one was injured and marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

“It’s an older building, and with this type of construction there are many voids,” Woods said. “Once the fire gets into these voids, it’s very labor intensive to open up these voids and extinguish the fire.”

Photos by Loudlabs News NYC