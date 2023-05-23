New Industry City business is all about the borough

There were plenty of smiles Thursday at the ribbon-cutting for Brooklyn Made, Industry City’s newest tenant.

The store, at 51 35th St., is operated by the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce and sells a variety of items produced in the borough.

Guests included Borough President Antonio Reynoso, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and members of the Chamber and the Dept. of Small Business Services.

“The store is about the makers and designers who benefit from increased product exposure and the marketing that the Chamber brings to the table,” said Chamber President Randy Peers.

Kids check out the merchandise.

According to industrycity.com, “The mission of the Brooklyn Made store is to identify and promote designers, makers and entrepreneurs, mostly from communities of color, who embody the essence of what it means to be Brooklyn, as represented through their unique products.”

“When you create a center like this, for people that have historically been denied opportunities to promote themselves and their hard work, it’s great for Brooklyn, and it’s great for public safety,” Gonzalez said. “When people come to Brooklyn to shop, when families are out in the streets, when people feel a sense of community, they also feel a sense of safety.”

Walter Ochoa and Brian Chin hold up a Brooklyn Cyclones pennant.

The business is also sponsored by Wells Fargo and endorsed by the Brooklyn Community Foundation.

“Wells Fargo Foundation recognizes that small business growth is essential to our recovery,” said Otis Rolley, the foundation’s president. “Ultimately we recognize that deploying capital to individuals who need it can amplify [that] and Brooklyn is the place to be. If you invest in Brooklyn, there will be a high return on investment.”

Brooklyn Made is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A nice crowd turned out for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Brooklyn Made.