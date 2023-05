Two firefighters sustained minor injuries Sunday while battling a three-alarm blaze in a house on 12th Avenue and 85th Street, according to CBS News.

The FDNY fought a devastating house fire in Dyker Heights early Sunday morning. Photo courtesy of FDNY Twitter

The fire started at around 4:30 a.m. in the attic of the three-story building and spread to the rest of the home. It also damaged a car parked nearby.

Photo by Loudlabs News NYC

More than 30 units and 130 firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the flames by 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo by Loudlabs News NYC