Historic Third Avenue pub serves last round

After 89 years on the corner of 89th Street, O’Sullivan’s Bar & Grill has closed.

The oldest family-owned pub in Bay Ridge served its last drinks on Memorial Day and patrons were treated to a performance by the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums.

Irish immigrant Denis O’Sullivan, a retired NYPD sergeant, established the Third Avenue business on April 23, 1934. He passed it on to his son Frank, who passed it to his son Frank Jr., who co-owned it with brother-in-law Richard O’Donnell.

O’Donnell met Frank Jr.’s sister Kathleen at the bar in 1977 and married her three years later, according to the Daily News. He died last month.

Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Jaime DeJesus

Frank Jr. died in 2015. His widow Bernadette thanked customers and former employees who visited the bar during its final days.

An undated photo of co-owners Frank O’Sullivan Jr. and Richard O’Donnell. Photo courtesy of Instagram

“On behalf of the O’Sullivan family, I want to thank everyone for their kind words and good wishes surrounding our farewell from our family business,” she wrote on Facebook. “To all the different groups that came back to reminisce about their experiences they had in the bar, thank you for the memories.”