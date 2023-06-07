Neighborhood loses a part of its fabric

For half a century Bay Ridgeites counted on Reliance Cleaners to take care of their clothes. But this week the owners of the shop at 7717 Fifth Ave. told customers they’re retiring.

“We thank our valued customers for their loyal patronage and appreciate your support through the years,” said co-owner Vicky Nanas on Facebook.

“They have been a staple in our community,” wrote one customer. “This is definitely a hard loss for everyone! They are absolutely the best! I am so happy that they finally get to rest and enjoy their family and beautiful grandchildren! Enjoy and God bless.”