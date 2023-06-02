Oscar-winner joins school’s Hall of Fame

Paul Frederick Jabara, from the Fort Hamilton H.S. Class of 1965, was posthumously inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame May 12.

A prolific songwriter, singer and actor, Jabara won the Oscar for Best Song for “Last Dance,” which Donna Summer sang in the 1978 film “Thank God It’s Friday.” He also acted in the movie and sang two songs.

Jabara was born in Brooklyn on Jan. 31, 1948. He and his sisters Delores and Claudette all graduated from the Shore Road school during the tenure of Principal Jon B. Leder.

Susannah O’Shea, Valerie Hodgson, Patrice Samara and Joseph and Josiah Estrella at the Wall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame induction took place in the Laurence Laurenzano Performing Arts Auditorium. Before the ceremony, the school’s orchestra played “Last Dance” and Jabara’s #1 dance hit “It’s Raining Men.”

Jabara’s cousin and classmate Patrice Samara received a duplicate Hall of Fame plaque from Alumni Vice President Joseph Estrella (Class of 1982). Teacher and Alumni School Liaison Susannah O’Shea (Class of 2012) emceed the program and Josiah Estrella (Class of 2021) read a bio about Jabara.

After the proceedings, Principal Kaye Houlihan escorted the participants to the school’s second floor, where they viewed Jabara’s plaque on the Wall of Fame.

***

Noted historian Joe Fodor will present “Sir Walter Scott on the Streets of Brooklyn: The Lasting Legacy of the 19th Century’s Most Popular Author” on June 7 at 6:30 p.m. in Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St.

Joe Fodor Photo courtesy of Linkedin

Fodor is a former senior editor of Brooklyn Bridge Magazine and associate director at the Brooklyn College Foundation.

Sir Walter Scott Public domain photo

The free event is open to the public and will be hosted by the Society of Old Brooklynites. As acting society president, we cordially invite you to this interesting and noteworthy program.