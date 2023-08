Police arrested a man who allegedly shot a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman on Fifth Avenue near 94th Street June 23.

Abu Gaye, 21, was charged Aug. 7 with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.

The victims were in a car outside PluggedIn Sneaker Boutique when the shooting began at 4:10 p.m. The woman was hit in the leg and the man was hit in the arm.