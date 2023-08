A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the face on the R train Aug. 6.

The victim and another male passenger started arguing as the train approached the 25th Street station at around 11:50 p.m., cops said.

Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

EMS took the victim to NYU Langone – Brooklyn, where he was in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

