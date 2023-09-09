Cops take wallaby from man on boardwalk

Police confiscated a wallaby from a 22-year-old man on the Riegelmann Boardwalk Aug. 19.

They gave the man a summons for possession of a wild marsupial and turned the wallaby over to the Animal Care Centers of New York.

Photos courtesy of NYPD Facebook

ACC said the animal was taken to a wildlife rehab center on Long Island.

“It is inappropriate and inhumane to force a wild animal to live as a pet in a densely populated city, and there are no approved rabies vaccinations for wallabies or other marsupials,” ACC said on X, formerly known as Twitter.