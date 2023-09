It sure felt like fall at Sunday’s Mid-Autumn Festival Parade along Eighth Avenue in Sunset Park.

Marchers ignored the rain as they walked from 65th to 48th Street.

Marchers make the best out of a rainy day. Photos by Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.

The event included a lantern parade, dancing, giveaways, food and live performances.

Elected officials, including Mayor Eric Adams, mingled with paradegoers.

Mayor Eric Adams enjoys the parade. Photos by Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.

