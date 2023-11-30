Library group honors veterans

The Friends of New Utrecht Library held a veterans’ appreciation day Nov. 13.

Assemblyman Lester Chang, State Sen. Iwen Chu, Councilman Ari Kagan and Laurie Windsor, representing U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, gave out certificates.

Capt. Eddie Lau, commanding officer of the 62nd Precinct, and Col. Brian Jacobs, garrison commander of the Fort Hamilton Army Base, also attended.

Among the honorees were Leonard Aronica, Melissa Del Valle Ortiz and Hector Gonzalez, all of whom served in the U.S. Army.

Honorees receive awards during the event. Photos courtesy of Friends of New Utrecht Library

“Recognition by community leaders and electeds is always a high honor,” said Ortiz, who served a tour in Korea. “When the community rises up to say thank you, for some veterans it’s the welcome home they didn’t know they were waiting for. For me, it was the acknowledgement of being seen as a veteran who continues to serve.”

“The veterans were appreciative and happy about this event, to be in the presence of other vets, as well as so many people showing up and giving them standing ovations,” said Sonia Valentin, president of the library group.

