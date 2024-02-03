Good to the last bite: Johnny’s Pizzeria says ‘ciao’

After 56 years in business, Johnny’s Pizzeria served its last slice Jan. 24.

Fans formed long lines to say goodbye to the beloved Sunset Park restaurant. Demand was so high that the owners closed early because they were worried about running out of pizza.

Around closing time, Councilwoman Alexa Avilés gave citations to the owners, while a representative from District Attorney Eric Gonzalez’ office gave them a proclamation.

Customers wait for a last meal at Johnny’s. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID

The proclamation says, “Whereas the Miniaci family, including John, Louie, Rocco and their families along with their devoted staff have demonstrated unwavering commitment to quality service and community engagement making Johnny’s Pizzeria a local institution and a symbol of culinary excellence.”

John Miniaci Jr. can point to a long legacy in Sunset Park. Photos courtesy of John Miniaci Jr.

“Sometimes in life, you need to slow down and walk before life passes you by,” co-owner John Miniaci Jr. told this paper the next day. “We get one race around the track so make it a good one. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.”

From left: Rocco Coluccio, sous chef and head pizza chef; John Miniaci Jr., president; Joseph Coluccio, kitchen manager; and Louie Miniaci, vice president. Photos courtesy of John Miniaci Jr.