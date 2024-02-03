Good to the last bite: Johnny’s Pizzeria says ‘ciao’

After 56 years in business, Johnny’s Pizzeria served its last slice Jan. 24.
Fans formed long lines to say goodbye to the beloved Sunset Park restaurant. Demand was so high that the owners closed early because they were worried about running out of pizza.
Around closing time, Councilwoman Alexa Avilés gave citations to the owners, while a representative from District Attorney Eric Gonzalez’ office gave them a proclamation.
The proclamation says, “Whereas the Miniaci family, including John, Louie, Rocco and their families along with their devoted staff have demonstrated unwavering commitment to quality service and community engagement making Johnny’s Pizzeria a local institution and a symbol of culinary excellence.”
“Sometimes in life, you need to slow down and walk before life passes you by,” co-owner John Miniaci Jr. told this paper the next day. “We get one race around the track so make it a good one. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.”