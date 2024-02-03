Malliotakis hosts Fort Hamilton students in D.C.

Members of Fort Hamilton H.S.’s student government visited U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis in the Capitol Jan. 29.

The kids were in Washington, D.C., for the Lead Spark leadership conference.

Teacher Diana De Paula, the coordinator of student activities, said the trip gave the students a firsthand look at democracy in action.

“Meeting Rep. Malliotakis allowed our students to ask questions, share their views and understand the impact of their voices in shaping policy, regardless of party affiliation,” De Paula told this paper. “This experience emphasized the importance of civic engagement and inspired our students to be active and informed citizens. Thanks to Representative Malliotakis for this invaluable opportunity.”

Malliotakis said she was glad to meet the student lawmakers.

“Civics education is so incredibly important for our youth and, as someone who served as senior class president in high school, I’m happy to see them participating in government and community service,” she said.