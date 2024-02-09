Vandals desecrate Catholic church

Four people broke a crucifix and a stained-glass window at St. Columba Church on Kimball Street at around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 27.

The gang also tried to break in through a side door, the Diocese of Brooklyn said.

Surveillance images of the suspects. Photos courtesy of NYPD

“The increase in hate crime incidents against different houses of worship and people of different faiths in New York City is alarming,” the diocese said. “Any persecution of faith defies our freedom of religion which is at the very foundation of this country.”

St. Columba Roman Catholic Church was vandalized Jan. 27. Image via Google Maps

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.