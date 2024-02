That’s not the way to Sheepshead Bay.

Cops nabbed a runaway sheep on Second Avenue and 34th Street Saturday.

An officer calms the lost critter. Photos courtesy of 72nd Precinct X

NYPD Special Ops caught the critter at around 1 p.m. and took it to Animal Care Centers of NYC, which worked with sanctuary partners to find a permanent place for it. It was then taken to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in New Jersey.

Photos courtesy of NYPD

“Not baaaaad for a group of cops with no experience shepherding a sheep,” the NYPD wrote on X.