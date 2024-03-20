E-Commerce Exchange Zone allows safe sales outside precincts  

The 68th Precinct announced on social media platforms March 6 that its E-Commerce Exchange Zone is available for use.

The zone is an area outside a police station where people who buy and/or sell items online, such as Facebook Marketplace, can meet and make the exchange in a safe place surrounded by a police presence.

NYPD tells participants to look for the sign posted outside the building that reads, “24-hour surveillance. E-Commerce Exchange Zone.”

The initiative was announced last November with zones set up in precincts in Manhattan and the Bronx. It is now available in every precinct.

“The popularity of buying/selling property online has grown,” the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau wrote on Instagram. “The NYPD encourages New Yorkers to safely utilize newly designated E-Commerce Exchange Zones across the 5 boroughs in every police precinct.”

For more information, visit nyc.gov/site/nypd/bureaus/administrative/crime-prevention.page.