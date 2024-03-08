Historic Brooklyn Paramount set to reopen March 27

After years of waiting, the show will go on.

Brooklyn Paramount, boasting a 2,700-capacity music venue, will reopen March 27.

Live Nation, the operator, said planning, design and construction for the multi-million-dollar project took five years and employed more than 500 local tradespeople.

The venue originally opened in 1928 and was famous for concerts, movie screenings and sporting events.

A rendering of the Paramount’s exterior. Images courtesy of Live Nation



Music legends Chuck Berry, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Fats Domino and Frank Sinatra performed at the theater. The final concert was in 1961.

Damian and Stephen Marley will perform the first concert at the reopened theater.

Upcoming concerts will feature such artists as Norah Jones, PinkPantheress, Mariah The Scientist, Sum 41 and Busta Rhymes.

Concertgoers will notice the preserved Baroque details and iconic Rococo ceiling of the classic theater, mixed with modern updates. The second floor will include Ella’s VIP lounge, inspired by Ella Fitzgerald’s performances at the theater.

The opening will create more than 250 permanent jobs and offer internships and part-time jobs to LIU students.

David Codiga, president of Blueprint Studio, Live Nation’s global design and development team, said they are excited to reimagine the next era of the borough’s historic theater.

“Elevating the artist and fan experience is our top priority as we develop live music venues and Brooklyn Paramount is a stunning space that will host many memorable shows,” he said.