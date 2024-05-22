‘Beautification Project’ looks to clean up and enhance Third Avenue

Community members volunteer to tackle 30-block stretch

The Merchants of Third Avenue (MOTA) launched its first “Third Avenue Beautification Project” Saturday morning, with the objective of tidying up and beautifying the neighborhood — from 67th Street to Marine Avenue.

Chrisie Canny, event coordinator, MOTA, organized the event, which began at 8 a.m., and ran into the early afternoon.

Chrisie Canny, event coordinator, Merchants of Third Avenue.

Canny called upon more than 60 community member volunteers, and armed them with brooms, trash bags, shovels, and gloves for collecting garbage along the avenue, and planting flowers at every available tree square along the more than 30-block stretch.

“We want people to think twice before dumping on Bay Ridge,” Canny said. “And once you see it clean, you’ll think twice about throwing a gum wrapper on the floor. We want that to spread that message to every block, and have people take pride in where they reside.”

Daniel “Tex” Texeira, president of the MOTA, pointed out that, “This is all about giving back to the community and continuing to beautify the avenue; it’s a great thing that Chrisie is doing, and we are looking forward to even more community cleanups in the future.”

Sebastian Lee, 12; and Jensen Lee, 12, helping to better their community. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Kelli Kilbride, a Bay Ridge local, and the original owner of Caffé Café, said that, “We need to remember what a beautiful area we live in. I love the small community, but the big feel of Bay Ridge, and I take pride in helping out any way I can to make sure small businesses stay strong; we’re like one big family.”

Canny, who has been with the MOTA since November of last year, noted that she has worked on Third Avenue at various businesses since the age of 15.

Daniel Loud, President, Bay Ridge Environmental Group. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

“I love what it is that I do,” she said, adding that one of her primary goals as event coordinator is to draw attention and business to the avenue.

“We want people to shop locally. Sure, we have competition from, say, Amazon — but there is nothing like one on one service and individual care from a small business. We really want to help people who are struggling.”

Daniel “Tex” Texeira, president of the Merchants of Third Avenue (MOTA), alongside Chrisie Canny, event coordinator, MOTA.

Volunteers Christine Howe; Leah Lundrigan; and Donna Moscatello.

Bay Ridge residents Colin Bartnik, 14; Bailey Bartnik, 17; and Krissy Oliver doing their part.

Volunteer Jeanine Condon — co-owner of Charmed by JLM, and a member of the Merchants of Third Avenue.

