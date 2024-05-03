Cops raid 86th Street pot shop

Police officers and the New York Sheriff’s Joint Compliance Task Force raided Gelato on 86th Street near Third Avenue Monday.

The store was fined $25,000 after marijuana products were seized, cops said.

The store’s operator was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis and sale of cannabis or cannabis products without a license.

The shop was also raided in June 2023. Photo courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The raid came a day after the New York Post published a story featuring an interview with a Gelato employee.

“That’s nothing new,” the worker told the paper about potential penalties. “That’s always been a possibility of getting raided here. But I’m not going to be put out of a job.”

Cops also raided the shop last year.