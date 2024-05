A 69-year-old man slammed into a school bus while he was riding his bike on 21st Avenue and 83rd Street May 8.

A bicyclist collided with a school bus in Bensonhurst. Photos via Citizen App

At around 1:33 p.m., the cyclist hit an open door of a parked car, was ejected from his bike and collided with the bus, cops said. He was in critical condition in NYU Langone Hospital ― Brooklyn.

A bicyclist collided with a school bus in Bensonhurst. Photos via Citizen App

The bus driver remained on the scene. No kids were on the bus at the time of the accident.