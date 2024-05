A 47-year-old man on an e-bike died Wednesday after he was hit by a pickup truck on Fourth Avenue and 53rd Street.

The cyclist was riding south on Fourth Avenue at 9:10 a.m. when a 40-year-old man driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado turned left on 53rd Street and hit him.

A man was struck and killed by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado in Sunset Park. Photos via Citizen App

He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital ― Brooklyn.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and was not arrested.