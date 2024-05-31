Luna Park opens electric raceway

On your mark. Get set. Race!

Luna Park cut the ribbon on its new Electric Eden Raceway May 24.

The racetrack spans 900 feet per lap and is the first electric-powered go-kart attraction in New York City.

The raceway opened in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Jaime DeJesus

Drivers faces obstacles such as speed bumps and simulated mud, and the operating system allows them to tailor speed settings to either family-friendly cruising or competitive racing.

Pat Roman, senior associate director of community affairs at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health, was among the first to try it out.

Alessandro Zamperla with elected officials and community leaders at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Photos courtesy of Luna Park

“Riding the electronic racetrack was loads of fun and a clear indication of how wonderful the eco-friendly transformation to Coney Island is going to happen in front of my very eyes,” she told this paper.

“Our guests have long anticipated the return of a racing attraction, and this thrilling new adventure not only honors Luna Park’s rich heritage but also underscores our commitment to sustainable and innovative attractions,” said Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc.

The raceway opened in time for the Memorial Day weekend.



