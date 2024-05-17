Man struck, killed by D train

By

A 23-year-old man died after he was hit by a D train Wednesday. Photo via Citizen App

A 23-year-old man was struck and killed by a southbound D train at the New Utrecht/62nd Street station at 6:50 a.m. on May 15.

A 23-year-old man died after he was hit by a D train Wednesday. Photo via Citizen App

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said criminal activity is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Related Articles