Man struck, killed by D train

A 23-year-old man was struck and killed by a southbound D train at the New Utrecht/62nd Street station at 6:50 a.m. on May 15.
EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police said criminal activity is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.
