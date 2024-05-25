Midtown Jane Doe identified as Brooklyn resident

The NYPD Cold Case Squad announced last month that skeletal remains found in a Manhattan building in 2003 are those of a missing Sunset Park teen.

Det. Ryan Glas told NBC 4 News that through advanced forensics it was determined that the once-labeled Midtown Jane Doe is Patricia Kathleen McGlone, who disappeared in 1969 at age 16.

McGlone’s remains were found wrapped in carpet at the site of the former Hell’s Kitchen club The Scene. Cops also found a 1969 dime, a plastic toy soldier, a watch and a ring bearing the initials “PMCG.”

Skeletal remains found in Manhattan in 2003 were identified as those of Sunset Park resident Patricia Kathleen McGlone.

The NYPD created a facial composite of McGlone using DNA and skeletal structure.

A genealogy tree showed McGlone’s DNA matched that of a family member who was killed during the 9/11 attacks, Glas told NBC.

According to certificates released by the NYPD, McGlone was born in Coney Island Hospital in April 1953. She was baptized in St. Patrick’s Church in Bay Ridge, had communion at Our Lady of Perpetual Church and attended Charles Dewey Middle School.

DNA and skeletal structure helped to create a facial composite of Patricia Kathleen McGlone. Photos courtesy of NYPD

Glaus said police are now looking for her killer.

Skeletal remains found in Manhattan in 2003 were identified as those of Sunset Park resident Patricia Kathleen McGlone.

“With any investigation, especially a homicide investigation, the first thing you need to have is a name to the victim because it gives you a starting point,” he told NBC.