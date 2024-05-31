Restaurant reopens after fire

Foodies, rejoice!

Ortobello, which was forced to close after an April 6 kitchen fire, reopened May 24.

The Italian restaurant on Bay Parkway and 64th Street has been in business for more than 50 years.

FDNY said the accidental fire began in the exhaust system. One person was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

As of May 30, a GoFundMe page had raised $18,846 for repairs.

“That fire had people all over the borough dreading that they might stay closed,” said Bianca Papas, co-creator and administrator of Facebook page South Brooklyn Food & Drink. “Thankfully, we can all joyfully celebrate the reopening of those iconic doors. Ortobello is not just a restaurant. It’s also a place to get together for birthdays, bachelor parties and post-funeral gatherings. It’s familiar and part of families’ histories.”