Tigers challenge Utes for first place 

For their last home game of the regular season, the Fort Hamilton Tigers celebrated senior day with 43-0 win over Midwood.

After receiving news that she received both an academic and athletic scholarship to Wagner College, senior quarterback Makayla Lucas proceeded to put on a showcase against the Hornets. In addition to one rushing touchdown, Lucas threw five TD passes, going 13-for-20 for 231 yards.

Along with Lucas (#7), coaches Lynn Beruldsen and Dom Delisi honored the rest of the graduating seniors: Angelina Raharjo (#1), Reem Mishal (#11), Kimberly Martinez (#12), Therese Maalouf (#2), Rivers Martinez (#21), Lydia Walton (#16) and Toyin Cameron (#26).

Following the Midwood game, the 4-1 Tigers visited the neighborhood rival Utes of New Utrecht, who were sitting atop of the division with 4-0 record. The Utes scored on their second possession, as the division’s top quarterback Nana Zheng-Xie (20 TD passes) found Sophie Ruan for a 30-yard touchdown pass to open the first quarter. The Tigers answered with a touchdown of their own as Lucas scored on a 50-yard run once she saw that all her receivers were covered. Walton’s one-point conversion reception then tied the game at 7-7 to end the first half.

New Utrecht opened the second half with Zheng-Xie hitting Noha Khalfia with several passes across the middle to bring the Utes down to the 20-yard line. Ruan then scored again on a 20-yard reception to put New Utrecht up 13-7.

Regaining the ball, the Tigers drove to the five-yard line and came very close to scoring when Walton was open in the end zone. Unfortunately, Walton’s catch was just past the back of the end zone as her momentum brought her out of bounds.

Late in the fourth quarter, Reem Mishal intercepted in the Utes’ end zone to set up one final drive for Fort Hamilton. After Lucas drove the length of the field down to New Utrecht’ 10-yard line, the Utes held the Tigers scoreless on three downs. Finally, on fourth down, the Tigers turned over the ball and failed to score when Kimberly Martinez made a juggling catch and was tackled immediately at the two-yard line to end the Fort Hamilton threat.

With New Utrecht in control of the ball and time running out, Mahetsi Sanchez intercepted for the final play of the game as the 5-0 Utes won the game 13-7 to maintain first place in their division.

