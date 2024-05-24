Tigers take first round of playoffs

The third-seeded Fort Hamilton Tigers (6-2) hosted the first-seeded Bronx High School of Science (6-2) in the first round of the PSAL’s AA Division flag football playoffs.

After stopping Bronx Science from advancing the ball, the Tigers scored on their first possession. On third down, quarterback Makayla Lucas dropped back deep and spotted Mahetsi Sanchez, who gathered in a 30-yard pass down the sideline for the first score of the game. Lydia Walton subsequently caught the two-point pass for the conversion to give Fort Hamilton an 8-0 first quarter lead.

The second quarter remained scoreless as Angelina Raharjo finished the half with an interception that stopped Bronx Science’s last attempt to score. In the third quarter a leaping Reem Mishal batted down a long pass at the Bronx Science goal line to save a touchdown. The Tiger defense continued to hold their opponents scoreless as Walton ended the game with an interception at the 10-yard line.

With the 8-0 win, the Tigers advance to the next round to play the second-seeded Tottenville Pirates (6-2).