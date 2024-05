Viking Fest, a yearly celebration of Scandinavian history and pride, returned to Owl’s Head Park May 11.

The 22nd annual event, hosted by the Scandinavian East Coast Museum, included food, reenactors, a scavenger hunt, a 50/50 raffle, and performances by Ellen Lindstrom and the Clann Eireann Pipers.

Visitors take a break. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The Noresemen Viking ship and crew also returned to the park. Reenactors included Medieval and Renaissance re-creation group SCA Ostgardr.

The Noresemen Viking ship.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



A reenactor poses with fans.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Photos courtesy by Ellen Lindstrom