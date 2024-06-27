Cathedral Club holds installation ceremony

Brooklyn’s prestigious Cathedral Club, which was founded in 1900, held its annual installation, speaker’s night and scholarship award ceremony on Monday evening, June 17, at Gargiulo’s, 2911 West 15th St. in Coney Island. The group is the primary lay organization within the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese, which also covers Queens.

Justice DelGiudice with the Board of Governors.

Recently retired Supreme Court Justice Vincent DelGiudice, a past president of the club, swore in the new officers for the 2024-2025 term. They included William Neri as president, Harry D’Onofrio as vice president, Richard Re as treasurer and Rev. Kevin Abels as chaplain. Then he swore in the club’s Board of Governors. Brooklyn Bishop Joseph Brennan is the club’s spiritual director.

Among the guest speakers was Deacon Kevin McCormack, the superintendent of Catholic schools in Brooklyn and Queens. He formerly served as principal of Bay Ridge’s Xaverian H.S. For many years he also co-hosted “Religion on the Line” with Rabbi Joseph Potasnik on WABC Radio.

Deacon Kevin McCormack.

The second orator was Domenick Cama, a retired banking executive. He most recently served as the NYC and New Jersey market president for Citizens Bank and earlier was the chief operating officer of Investors Bank. Cama spoke about his extensive career, having started out as a teller and risen to the leadership of two prominent banks.

Cathedral Club President William Neri.

James McHugh, hosting the club’s scholarship committee, presented five scholarship checks. The awardees were Noah Caraballo of Cathedral Prep, Emmanaya Chancay of Holy Cross, Nathaniel DaRoy of Xaverian, Donovan Ortega of Cristo Rey Brooklyn H.S. and Sofia Tolentino of Archbishop Molloy.

Club members with scholarship winners.

***

Fort Hamilton Army Base will hold its annual Independence Day celebration on Friday, June 28, from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is $5. There will be live entertainment, food vendors and fireworks.

Fort Hamilton will hold its Independence Day celebration June 28.

Brooklyn’s 117th annual American Independence Day Parade takes place on Sunday, June 30, starting at 11:30 a.m. The patriotic march proceeds along Fifth Avenue from 59th Street to 44th Street. The grand marshal is Lt. Commander (chaplain) Charles Hall, USN (Ret.).