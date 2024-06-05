Elderly man hit by moped; driver arrested

An 82-year-old man was in critical condition after being hit by a moped on Fifth Avenue and 60th Street Monday afternoon.

Cops said the moped was traveling north at 4:50 p.m. when it hit the man as he crossed the street.

The man was taken to NYU Langone Hospital ― Brooklyn.

The 32-year-old male driver stayed at the scene, cops said. He was arrested and charged

with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating out of appropriate class.