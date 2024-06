Four crooks robbed Taj Sabaa Jewelry on Fifth Avenue near 72nd Street June 15.

The thieves entered the store at around 5 p.m. and took bracelets valued at almost $14,000, cops said.

The owner told News12 that the group asked to see the jewelry behind the counter. They fled with the merchandise while he counted money they gave to him.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.