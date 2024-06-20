Guild’s golf outing raises money for new facility

It was a hole-in-one for the Guild for Exceptional Children as it hosted its 14th annual golf outing and dinner at the Marine Park Golf Course June 7.

The golf outing was well attended by guests, guild staffers, local leaders and members of the Marine Park Golf Course. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Along with golf, the event included contests, raffles, an awards ceremony and a buffet dinner.

“It was a truly beautiful day and a great time was had by all,” Guild CEO and Executive Director Joseph Riley told this paper. “Proceeds from the event help GEC carry out its mission of providing care and support to children and adults living with intellectual/developmental disabilities, and this year funds are earmarked to help pay construction costs for a brand new day habilitation center we are opening this summer in Mill Basin.”

The guild thanked Mike Giordano and Steve Fabrizio of the Marine Park Golf Course.

“You have always worked in earnest to make all our outings and other events a great experience,” the organization said.

Guild CEO and Executive Director Joseph Riley, Director of Development Caroline Mansuetto and former CEO Paul Cassone. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta





Last month, the guild held its 12th annual beer-tasting event, which also raised money for the new center.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta