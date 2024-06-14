NBA legend scores role in drama series

It was a Shaq attack in southern Brooklyn.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal was spotted last Friday on the set of the 1980s-era mob drama “Gravesend.”

The four-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star was seen outside Larry’s Radiator Shop on Neptune Avenue between West 14th and 15th streets. A scene for the upcoming third season was shot on the roof.

Director and actor Will DeMeo on McDonald Avenue. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“Gravesend” is produced by Michele Frantzeskos and directed by Will DeMeo, who is also the star. The first two seasons aired on Amazon Prime and featured Chazz Palminteri, Fran Drescher, Andrew Dice Clay and many others.

Filming for the new season began earlier this spring.

The show has been filmed at a number of famous borough locations, including Our Lady of Grace Church and the now-closed Lenny’s Pizza.