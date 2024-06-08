Park hosts third annual Pride celebration

GayRidge held its third annual Pride event in Owl’s Head Park June 2.
The celebration included a picnic, rock-painting, face-painting, a cornhole competition, a queer pet march, entertainment by DJ Evangeline and drag performances by the Cheeks Voila.
The Pigeon Pack, a DIY music collective, curated a lineup that included Zoe Briskey, the Canvas Collective, Julia Her and JBLAZN.
Bay Ridge Cares was the event’s lead sponsor.
“We had a wonderful turnout yesterday,” said GayRidge co-director Liam Vogel. “We had people of all ages, all identities and different neighborhoods in Brooklyn.”