Park hosts third annual Pride celebration

GayRidge held its third annual Pride event in Owl’s Head Park June 2.

The celebration included a picnic, rock-painting, face-painting, a cornhole competition, a queer pet march, entertainment by DJ Evangeline and drag performances by the Cheeks Voila.

GayRidge held its annual Pride event in Owl’s Head Park. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The Pigeon Pack, a DIY music collective, curated a lineup that included Zoe Briskey, the Canvas Collective, Julia Her and JBLAZN.

Bay Ridge Cares was the event’s lead sponsor.

“We had a wonderful turnout yesterday,” said GayRidge co-director Liam Vogel. “We had people of all ages, all identities and different neighborhoods in Brooklyn.”