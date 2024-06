An 86-year-old man died Wednesday after he was hit by a Dept. of Transportation truck.

Antonio Conigliaro was crossing Dahlgren Place at 3:29 p.m. when he was hit by a Ford F550 that turned off of 92nd Street, cops said.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

EMS pronounced Conigliaro dead at the scene. According to the New York Post, the Bay Ridge resident was decapitated.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The 31-year-old driver was not arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.