Somber reflections accompany D-Day’s 80th anniversary

June 6 marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France, which hastened the end of World War II. It was the greatest amphibious landing in recorded history as well as the largest land, sea and air invasion ever attempted. A total of 4,415 died on that day: 2,502 Americans and 1,913 Allies from seven nations.

***

The 2024 Ragamuffin Parade Committee is looking to add more committee members and volunteers as we go forward with the 58th annual Children’s Ragamuffin Parade on Saturday, Sept. 28. If you are interested, please stop by and meet us at our June 10 monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the Thomas Dongan Council building at 8122 Fifth Ave.

Ragamuffin President Allison Greaker and Third Avenue Merchants President Dan Texeira, the parade’s grand marshal. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Ted General

Volunteering here is not labor intensive but a labor of love for the thousands of happy children who take part in this annual parade. Your volunteerism and support can help make this year’s parade even bigger and better. For more information, call 718-833-4928.

***

Raymond Aalbue, executive director of the United Military Veterans of Kings County, recently attended the annual awards ceremony for the Army Junior ROTC cadets at Fort Hamilton H.S. He presented UMVKC citations to Cadet SFC Cadence French and Cadet PFC Sofia Martinez. Both cadets were commended for their dedication in keeping with the highest standards of the Corps’ Tiger Battalion. Principal Kaye Houlihan also presented awards to outstanding cadets.

Ray Aalbue presents citations to Fort Hamilton H.S. Junior ROTC cadets. Photo courtesy of United Military Veterans of Kings County

Fort Hamilton H.S. Principal Kaye Houlihan presents awards to Army Junior ROTC students. Photo courtesy of United Military Veterans of Kings County

Fort Hamilton Army Junior ROTC Color Guards participated in the Fleet Week ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Army Base and during the 158th annual Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade and the post-parade ceremony in John Paul Jones Park. And while we’re commenting about FHHS students, a call out to Marching Band musicians Andrea Safi and Brayan Sajczyk, who did a top-notch job playing “Taps” at the memorial service.

***

Reminder: June 14 is Flag Day and the 247th anniversary of the American flag. Over in Manhattan, the Sons of the Revolution in New York State will again host the annual New York City Flag Day Parade, which kicks off at noon from City Hall Park and goes down Broadway to historic Fraunces Tavern on Broad and Pearl streets.