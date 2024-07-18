18th Avenue feast hits half-century mark

The Feast of Santa Rosalia will mark its golden anniversary when it returns Aug. 15.

The 11-day event celebrating Italian culture will take place on 18th Avenue between 68th Street and Bay Ridge Parkway.

Briella Tomassetti, an Emmy award-winning journalist for Fox 5’s “Good Day New York,” is the grand marshal.

Photo courtesy of Briella Tomassetti

“Our Italian heritage is the heart and soul of my family, both here in America and back home in Italy,” Tomassetti told this paper. “I was raised in a religious home filled with lots of love, delicious food, hard workers, beautiful music and respect for one another (most importantly, my elders) where family unity is of the utmost importance.

The Santa Rosalia feast begins Aug. 15. Eagle Urban Media/File Photo

“I wish my grandparents were still here to share my joy, but I know they are beaming up in heaven. Grazie ancora per quest’onore. Ci divertiamo!”

The feast ends Aug. 25 with a parade from 18th Avenue and 72nd Street to St. Dominic’s Church on Bay Ridge Parkway and 20th Avenue. The march begins at 2 p.m. and Mass will be celebrated at 3 p.m.