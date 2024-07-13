Bishop attends Mass at OLPH

Bishop Robert Brennan came to Sunset Park June 27 to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, the patroness of Haiti.

“I share a strong devotion to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, who has been a great help and inspiration to me,” Brennan said. “I love Our Blessed Mother in the image of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, similar to that of the faithful who attended the Mass, who holds Christ as Mary holds each of us, especially in our times of need. We pray to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, the Patroness of Haiti, for the people, for peace and for justice in the land.”

Photos by John Quaglione



The Mass was sponsored by the Diocese of Brooklyn’s Haitian Apostolate.