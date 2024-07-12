Brooklyn celebrates America’s birthday

Brooklyn held its 117th annual Independence Day Parade on Sunday, June 30 on Fifth Avenue from 60th to 43rd Street. It’s the third year the patriotic march has been held in Sunset Park.

Over the years this parade has rotated among several Brooklyn communities. It was originally held along Prospect Park West in Park Slope, then in Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Carroll Gardens. It continues its long legacy as the oldest American Independence Day march in New York City.

Firefighters salute during the national anthem.

U.S. Navy Lt. Comm. (Chaplain) Charles Hall (Ret.) was the grand marshal. Hall, who is also the American Legion District 2 commander for Brooklyn and Staten Island, still serves as a chaplain at the Brooklyn VA Medical Center in Dyker Heights. Sean Flanagan, a retired NYPD lieutenant and active bagpipe musician with the NYPD Emerald Society’s Pipe and Drum Corps is the parade chairman.

Boy Scout troops march along Fifth Avenue.

Before the march, a Mass and award ceremony was held inside the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, where the parade group from the Knights of Columbus presented their Pro Patria (patriotic) award in memory of Lance Matrejek to Mrs. Matrejek. Lance had been a member of the parade committee and an officer with the Long Island Assembly of the K of C.

Grand Marshal Lt. Cmdr. Charles Hall.

Parade-goers wave American flags in Sunset Park.



The Father Brogan Community Service Award was bestowed upon Deacon Alonzo Torres. Among the marchers were two prominent Colonial-era reenactors, Mike Grillo as George Washington and Norman Coben as a Colonial militiaman. Grillo, a former Bay Ridgeite, has been portraying General Washington since 1998.

***

The Society of Old Brooklynites recently held its 144th Anniversary Gala at the Bay Ridge Manor. Part of the celebratory program was a trivia contest called “The Brooklyn Trivia Challenge,” which was hosted by historian and guest speaker Joe Fodor.

Joe Fodor leads the trivia challenge.

Executive Board officers take the oath.

The Board of Directors is sworn in. Marty Golden swears in the Society of Old Brooklynites’ re-elected President Fred Monderson.



Also on the agenda was the annual formal induction of the recently elected Society officers, which included President Frederick Monderson, 1st Vice President Ted General, 2nd Vice President Michael Spinner, Treasurer Sherman Silverman and Secretary Hyacinth Constance. Spinner, General and Siverman are Bay Ridge residents.Former State Sen. Marty Golden, a lifetime Society member, swore in the officers and then the Board of Directors. Former City Councilman and State Sen. Vincent Gentile congratulated the new inductees. The day’s festivities included live performances of opera, Broadway songs and ballet dancers from the Young Dancers in Repertory studio.

***

Postal alert! U.S. postage stamp prices will increase on July 14. Forever stamps, now 68 cents, will increase by 8 percent to 75 cents, and postcards will go from 53 to 56 cents. Stock up while you still have time!