Bus crashes into Burger King

A B16 bus crashed into the side of Burger King on Fort Hamilton Parkway and Dahill Road early this morning.

The 60-year-old male driver suffered a cardiac episode at 12:10 a.m., swerved across the median and hit the restaurant, cops said. He is in critical condition at Maimonides Medical Center.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The restaurant was closed at the time of the crash.

Two female passengers, 60 and 23, refused medical attention. According to NBC New York, one of them is a medical worker who rushed to help the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

