Community welcomes fort’s new leader

Col. Misty Cantwell took the reins of the Fort Hamilton Army Base on Thursday at a Garrison Change of Command ceremony.

More than 200 people attended, including servicemembers, community leaders, elected officials and local residents.

The outgoing commander shakes hands after his speech. Photo by Wei Chen, U.S Army Fort Hamilton MWR

Cantwell, who succeeds Col. Brian Jacobs, is the second woman to lead the garrison in its history. The fort was built between 1825 and 1831.

“This really is the best small town in the world’s greatest city and I can’t believe I get to spend the next two years with you,” Cantwell told the crowd.

Fort Hamilton’s new commander introduces herself. Photo by Wei Chen, U.S Army Fort Hamilton MWR

After thanking friends and family, she said the celebration was really about Fort Hamilton itself, its team and its community.

“As we look ahead to the garrison’s bicentennial, it’s not lost on me the continuous evolution of this installation,” she said. “Your unassuming approach to the garrison’s operations and professionalism makes the mission of our tenant units and the military possible.”

Col. Cantwell speaks to the crowd. Photos by Wei Chen, U.S Army Fort Hamilton MWR

Jacobs said his two-year stint as commander passed very quickly.

“While the time did fly by, I tried to embrace every second of this experience as an Army leader in this incredible community and great city,” he said.

He also spoke about New York City’s love of country, which he said is not often portrayed in movies and on TV.

Col. Cantwell with military personnel. U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Sylvain/New York Army National Guard

“I really do wish Hollywood would show more of the tremendous patriotism in this city and surrounding community,” he said. “The American flag flies high and proud throughout the neighborhoods outside Fort Hamilton and there wasn’t a soul around that wouldn’t stop me to say thank you and always offer any possible help to our servicemembers and their families here on Fort Hamilton.”