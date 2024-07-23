Cyclone alum shines in Futures All-Star Game

This season right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat was the Mets’ lone minor league representative who was selected to go to MLB’s Futures All-Star Game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. As the Mets’ lone representative, Sproat made the most of his All-Star appearance, pitching the third inning for the National League.

After dominating at the collegiate level in the SEC, the Florida Gator was drafted out of the University of Florida as the Mets’ second pick in 2023. In his first season of minor league baseball, Sproat made an initial splash with the Cyclones, earning a well-deserved mid-May promotion to Double-A Binghamton after just six weeks at Single-A Brooklyn. While at Brooklyn, Sproat pitched in six games and had 33 strikeouts over 48 innings for a 2-1 record with a 1.07 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.

Once at Binghamton, Sproat continued his pitching dominance in the Eastern League. At the time of his Futures Game selection in early July, the Mets’ #6 prospect had pitched in 14 games over two minor league levels with an accumulated record of 6-1 with 85 strikeouts over 73.2 innings with a 1.71 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP.

Sproat’s brief but impressive All-Star appearance put him on the national stage as he pitched a scoreless third inning, facing just three batters while throwing eight of 12 pitches for strikes. Although he only threw 12 pitches, Sproat got a chance to display his command of the plate and his lively 99 mph fast ball.

For his scheduled third inning, he started by getting the first American League batter to fly out to third. The next batter then reached first on an error by the shortstop. Making up for his previous error, shortstop Aidan Miller then started a double play on a ground ball for the final out to preserve Sproat’s scoreless inning as a part of the National League’s 6-1 win over the American League hopefuls.

On his All-Star appearance Sproat said that he was “super blessed” to represent the Mets as their lone representative. For the 23-year-old, this would be his first time playing at a major league stadium, and he said that he was elated just running to the mound from the bullpen.

Personally, Sproat is very cordial and down to earth, but when the Florida native goes between the lines, he describes himself as “super locked in.” That pitching mindset is even noticeably reinforced on the thumb of his Rawlings glove with the embroidered message “Do Not Fear.”

Although his outing was just a brief glimpse of his full body of work, Sproat’s performance has even started a buzz about a possible call-up in September to help the Mets make a run for the Wild Card. If that’s the case, there’s no doubt that former 2016 Cyclone Pete Alonso would be rooting for his fellow Gator alum to join the team.